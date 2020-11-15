COVID-19 case graph sluggish in State

Thiruvananthapuram

15 November 2020 21:00 IST

4,581 new cases reported with a test positivity rate of 9.93%

The COVID-19 case graph moved sluggishly to show a cumulative case burden of 5,24,998 cases, with the State reporting 4,581 new cases on Sunday when 46,126 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate went below 10% again on Sunday to 9.93%.

Continuing the trend of the past few days, more recoveries than new cases were reported on the day, with 6,684 patients leaving hospitals.

With this, the active case pool dwindled further to 74,802 cases. So far, 4,48,207 persons have recovered from the disease. Of the active cases, 905 patients are critically ill and being treated in ICUs, with 225 patients put on ventilator support.

The State’s cumulative death toll rose to 1,869, with the addition of 21 more deaths to the official list. Of the new deaths, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for five, Thrissur and Kannur four each, Palakkad and Malappuram three each and Wayanad one.

Of the new cases, 3,920 cases (98%) are locally acquired infections, with the infection in 527 cases remaining untraced to a known source of infection. Among this, the number of health-care workers who contracted the infection is 49.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported 574 cases, Malappuram 558, Alappuzha 496, Ernakulam 489, Thrissur 425, Palakkad 416, Kollam 341, Thiruvananthapuram 314, Kottayam 266, Kannur 203, Pathanamthitta 171, Idukki 165, Wayanad 101 and Kasaragod 62 cases.

The active case load has dropped in all districts, more so in districts such as Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram, which had the maximum number of patients at one point during the epidemic. Thiruvananthapuram now has only 6,341 active cases, while Malappuram has 6,624 cases. None of the districts have over 10,000 active patients now. Ernakulam still tops all districts with 9,785 active cases, followed by Thrissur with 8,516 cases and Kozhikode 8,441 cases and Alappuzha 8,119 cases.