COVID-19 | Case graph continue to soar in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

25 April 2021 21:16 IST

28,469 new cases reported, test positivity rate rises to 22.46%

For the fifth consecutive day, the State reported over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, letting the case graph soar. The State’s case graph, in its second tryst with COVID, is beginning to look like a steep wall rather than a wave as the epidemic curve is rising relentlessly.

On Sunday, 28,469 new cases were added to the tally, when results of 1,26,773 samples tested over the past 24 hours came in. This is yet another high in daily case tally.

The test positivity rate rose to 22.46%, while it has crossed 26% in districts such as Ernakulam. The active case pool crossed the two-lakh mark, with 2,18,893 patients and the peak is still a long way off. The first epidemic peak had just over 97,000 active patients.

Disease transmission is intense and uniformly rising across all districts, with six districts reporting over 2,000 cases each. ICU admissions rose again and the State now has 1,3129 critically ill patients in ICUs, with 419 requiring ventilator assistance.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 14,05,655 cases. The number of patients currently being treated in hospitals rose to 19,565, with 3,279 new admissions.

At present, a total of 4,50, 993 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation. The number of recoveries was 8,122, taking the total recoveries to 11,81,324.

The case fatality graph is also beginning to show a rise with 30 new deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 5,110.

Thiruvananthapuram reported six deaths, Thrissur five, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha four each, Kottayam three, Kollam two, while one death each was reported from Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam.

Five districts have 2,000 or more hospitalised patients, another three have between 1,000-1,500 patients on hospitals, while the rest have between 500-1,000 patients.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 4,468 cases, Kozhikode 3,998, Malappuram 3,123, Thrissur 2,871, Kottayam 2,666, Thiruvananthapuram 2,020, Kannur 1,843, Palakkad 1,820, Alappuzha 1,302, Kollam 1,209, Pathanamthitta 871, Idukki 848, Kasaragod 771 and Wayanad 659.