Kerala

COVID-19 care centres to be set up for NRIs

If non-resident Indians from Wayanad are brought back, enough COVID-19 care centres would be set up in the district to accommodate them, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Speaking after a review meeting held here on Friday to assess the various measures adopted by the district administration to contain the spread of the pandemic, Mr. Saseendran said the district administration had identified as many as 1,960 bath-attached rooms at various homestays and resorts for the purpose.

If needed, more facilities would be set up by acquiring houses that are not in use, the Minister added.

MLAs C.K. Saseendran and O.R. Kelu said Malayalee farmers who were cultivating ginger in rented land in Karnataka were being exploited by anti-socials in the name of the pandemic.

All steps would be taken to address issues facing the farmers, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said, adding that she would hold discussions with her counterparts and senior police officers in Karnataka to ensure the security of farmers from Kerala.

