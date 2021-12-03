COVID-19: Active case pool marks slight climb up in Kerala

48.6% of new cases reported in Kerala on Friday are breakthrough infections

The State registered 4,995 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 62,342 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. On Friday too, 48.6% of the new cases were reported in fully vaccinated individuals.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51, 56,914 cases. The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stands at 41,124 as on Friday, with the State adding 269 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths. This includes 44 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 225 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise was 11,622 as on Friday.

4,463 recoveries

The State’s active case pool, which had been declining rapidly, has been showing a slight increase since the past three days. On Friday, the active case pool had 44, 637 patients. A total of 4,463 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 7.5 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dipped further to 678, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also dipped, to 254, on Friday.

On Friday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 275. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark and at present, 4,742 persons are being treated for moderate or severe disease in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 790 cases, Ernakulam 770, Kozhikode 578, Kottayam 532, Thrissur 511, Kollam 372, Kannur 284, Pathanamthitta 243, Malappuram 205, Alappuzha 195, Wayanad 158, Idukki 148, Palakkad 130 and Kasaragod 79 cases.