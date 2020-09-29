‘COVID-19 a warning to help humankind mend its ways’

67th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi celebrated as prayer day

Mata Amritanandamayi has said the need of the hour is not fault-finding or feeling guilty, but casting away idleness and engaging in dharmic action with intense alertness and courage. COVID-19 is not a punishment from the nature, but a warning to help humankind correct its behaviour.

“We may feel that such times of crisis are a form of punishment from the nature. But treat it as a clarion call from the nature for us to mend our ways. Think of it as a shock treatment from God, or the nature, to prevent us from doing worse things. Both Mother Earth and Mother Nature are considered as paragons of patience. However, man has taken this patience as a licence to commit all manner of atrocities. It is time to correct this mistake,” she said in her birthday message.

She stressed on the need for compassion in her address. “We may not be able to help everyone in this world. But if we are able to express our compassion to a few people around us, they will pass it on and very soon it will spread like links of a chain. This ‘karuna’-virus (virus of compassion), which can conquer the coronavirus, is what should spread across the world.”

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 67th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi was celebrated as global prayer day for world peace the other day.