COVID-19 | 9,361 new cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

22 October 2021 21:30 IST

563 deaths added to State’s official list

Kerala logged 9,361 new cases of COVID-19 when 80,393 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool shrunk to 80,892 patients on Friday, with 9,401 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 9.8% of the active cases are currently admitted to treatment centres.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 27,765 with the State adding 563 deaths to the official list. These include 99 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 292 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 172 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

ICU occupancy of COVID patients declined to 1,310 on Friday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support came down to 509.

On Friday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID shot up to 825. The total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State has declined to 8,874.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 48,97,884 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam has the highest number of new cases, 1,552 cases. Thiruvananthapuram has 1,214 cases, Kollam 1,013, Thrissur 910, Kottayam 731, Kozhikode 712, Idukki 537, Malappuram 517, Pathanamthitta 500, Kannur 467, Alappuzha 390, Palakkad 337, Wayanad 310 and Kasaragod 171 cases.