COVID-19: 87 new cases and 125 recoveries in Alappuzha

Meanwhile, the Police launched a probe after miscreants pelted stones at the house of COVID-19 patients at Vayalar near Cherthala on Friday night.

The district logged 87 COVID-19 cases and 125 recoveries on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 83 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. Four persons who came from other States also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The 83 contact cases include 19 from Karuvatta, 12 from Chettikkad, 10 from Ezhupunna and eight from Ambalappuzha.

The district so far recorded 4,242 COVID-19 cases. Of this, 2,405 people have made a full recovery, while 11 succumbed to the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,826. Ward 13 in Devikulangara and wards 4 (Chencheril area) and 21 (Kalappurackkal Colony area) in Aroor grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.

Meanwhile, the Police launched a probe after miscreants pelted stones at the house of COVID-19 patients at Vayalar near Cherthala on Friday night.

According to officials, four members of a family in ward 5 of the grama panchayat were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 earlier in the day. "They were waiting for an ambulance to shift them to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for treatment when bike-borne people pelted stones at the house," said an official. No one was injured in the incident but some window panes got shattered. All four who tested positive for the disease were later shifted to the hospital.

Cherthala police said that they had launched a search operation to nab the culprits. "We have launched a detailed probe based on a complaint filed by one of the family members. CCTV footage from the nearby area has been collected and it is being examined," said a police official.