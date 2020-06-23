Kerala

COVID-19: 68-year-old man dies in Kollam district

He came to Ernakulam on June 10 from Delhi by the Nizamuddin Express and tested positive on June 17

A 68-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to the Government Medical College, Parippally, in Kollam district, died on Tuesday.

The Mayyanad resident had arrived from Delhi by the Nizamuddin Express at Ernakulam on June 10. The symptoms started to manifest on June 15 when he was in home quarantine and his sample was collected the same day. After he tested positive on June 17, he was taken to the GMC, but his condition deteriorated soon.

He was undergoing treatment for pneumonia, according to hospital sources, and he suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. He passed away at 9.55 a.m. on Tuesday. This is the second COVID-19 death from the district after a 65-year-old Kavanad resident. He died following respiratory complications and his sample tested positive later.

