Kerala

COVID-19: 68 admitted to isolation wards

645 are under home quarantine in Thrissur

There are 713 people, including 18 persons who travelled with the family from Pathanamthitta who tested positive for COVID-19, under observation in the district.

Of them, 68 have been admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals and 645 are under home quarantine.

Six persons, who were under observation, were discharged on Tuesday.

The Health Department got information that 38 persons from the district had travelled with the family from Pathanamthitta who tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 18 have been traced by the department. Efforts are on to find others.

A 24-hour control room has been opened at the Thrissur railway station.

Awareness programmes are being organised and an action plan has been prepared to tackle the emerging situation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 11:20:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/covid-19-68-admitted-to-isolation-wards/article31034124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY