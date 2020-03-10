COVID-19: 68 admitted to isolation wards

There are 713 people, including 18 persons who travelled with the family from Pathanamthitta who tested positive for COVID-19, under observation in the district.

Of them, 68 have been admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals and 645 are under home quarantine.

Six persons, who were under observation, were discharged on Tuesday.

The Health Department got information that 38 persons from the district had travelled with the family from Pathanamthitta who tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 18 have been traced by the department. Efforts are on to find others.

A 24-hour control room has been opened at the Thrissur railway station.

Awareness programmes are being organised and an action plan has been prepared to tackle the emerging situation.