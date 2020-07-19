COVID-19: 67-year-old patient dies in Kerala

KOCHI:

19 July 2020 09:34 IST

The resident of Veliyathunad, near Aluva, is suspected to have contracted the disease either from the Aluva or Maradu markets and had high blood pressure and was a diabetic

A 67-year-old patient who was being treated for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, died on Sunday.

He was admitted to the ICU at the hospital on July 8 with symptoms of the infection. He had high blood pressure and was a diabetic.

As his condition continued to remain critical, he had been placed on ventilator and was also administered plasma therapy as part of his treatment.

He was a resident of Veliyathunad, near Aluva, and is suspected to have contracted the disease either from the Aluva or Maradu markets, which he had visited, a health official on the surveillance team said. The deceased was a vegetable vendor and about eight of his family members are also suspected to have developed the infection, the official said.