Kerala

COVID-19: 67-year-old patient dies in Kerala

The resident of Veliyathunad, near Aluva, is suspected to have contracted the disease either from the Aluva or Maradu markets and had high blood pressure and was a diabetic

A 67-year-old patient who was being treated for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, died on Sunday.

He was admitted to the ICU at the hospital on July 8 with symptoms of the infection. He had high blood pressure and was a diabetic.

As his condition continued to remain critical, he had been placed on ventilator and was also administered plasma therapy as part of his treatment.

He was a resident of Veliyathunad, near Aluva, and is suspected to have contracted the disease either from the Aluva or Maradu markets, which he had visited, a health official on the surveillance team said. The deceased was a vegetable vendor and about eight of his family members are also suspected to have developed the infection, the official said.

