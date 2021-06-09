COVID-19: 645 test positive in Kottayam, 545 new cases in Pathanamathitta in Kerala

KOTTAYAM

09 June 2021 18:47 IST

Kottayam registers TPR of 11.78% on Wednesday, while three deaths were reported in Pathanamathitta

As many as 645 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 638 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the district remained at 11.78%.

With 99 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ettumanur with 27 cases. As many as 830 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases in the district to 5,023, while 33,783 others remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

TPR at 12.6%

In Pathanamathitta, 545 persons tested positive for the disease on Wednesday. Of this, 541 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of seven cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 12.6% in the district.

With 38 cases, Konni reported the highest number of cases, followed by Thiruvalla municipality with 37 cases. The disease, meanwhile, claimed three more lives in the district.

With 511 recoveries on the day, Pathanamathitta currently has 5,636 active cases.