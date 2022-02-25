COVID-19: 523 more test positive in capital

The district recorded 523 COVID-19 cases and 978 recoveries as the active caseload continued its downward trend to reach 4,378 on Friday.

Five more recent deaths were attributed to the disease. Thirty people were hospitalised with COVID-19-related ailments on the day. The number of people being monitored in hospitals stood at 243. A total of 11,032 others have been quarantined in various parts of the district, according to official statistics.