COVID-19 | 4,991 cases added to Kerala’s tally

01 January 2021 21:02 IST

Test positivity rate remains at 9.45%

Kerala reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, when 52,790 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden to 7,65,924 cases.

Test positivity rate showed no sign of relenting and remained at 9.45%. It has remained steady in the 9-11% range for the past several weeks in the State, indicating that disease transmission is continuing at a low level in the community.

The active case pool of the State has showed a slight decline for the past two days and has come down to 65,054. With 5,111 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day, the cumulative recoveries in the State has risen to 6,97,591 cases.

The State’s official COVID-19 toll rose to 3,095 cases on Friday, with the Health Department adding 23 deaths to the list.

Of the 4,991 new cases reported on Tuesday, in 94 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State while 4,897 are locally acquired infections. Amongst the locally acquired infections, in 425 cases the source of infection remains untraced while the number of health-care workers who acquired the infection is 59

Among districts, Ernakulam 602, Malappuram 511, Pathanamthitta 493, Kottayam 477, Kozhikode 452, Thrissur 436, Kollam 417, Thiruvananthapuram 386, Alappuzha 364, Kannur 266, Palakkad 226, Wayanad 174, Idukki 107 and Kasaragod 80 cases.