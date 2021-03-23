COVID-19: 148 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram

168 recover on Tuesday and active caseload falls to 1,985 in the district

The district recorded 148 COVID-19 cases and 168 recoveries as the active caseload fell to 1,985 on Tuesday.

Presently, 15,585 people were in home quarantine, while 40 others were being monitored with various State-run institutions in the district. As many as 1,143 people were placed under quarantine during the last 24 hours.

According to official statistics, the death toll continued to mount, with the pandemic claiming 867 lives until Monday. Two recent deaths of females aged 75 and 54 were attributed to COVID-19 on the day.