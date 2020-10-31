COVID-19: 1,112 cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

31 October 2020 20:16 IST

As many as 1,112 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur district on Saturday while 582 people recovered from the disease. There are 10,437 active cases in the district and 79 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in various districts.

So far 39,771 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district while 29,006 people recovered from the disease.

According to the official statistics, 1,104 people contracted the pandemic through local contact. Of them 158 patients are above the age of 60 and 96 people are below the age of 10. In all 6,730 people are in home observation. As many as 6,242 samples were taken for the test on Saturday.

