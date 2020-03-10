COVID-19: 11 admitted to hospitals in Alappuzha

Eleven people were admitted to various hospitals in the district on suspicion of contracting COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.

Officials said that 99 people were under house quarantine in the district. “The number of people admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, General Hospital, Alappuzha, and Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam, now stands at 20. Samples collected from 11 people admitted to hospitals on Tuesday have been sent for testing,” said an official.

The Health Department has urged all those returning from foreign countries to self-isolate for 14 days. Those who have returned from COVID-19-hit countries and are experiencing fever, cough or respiratory illness should immediately contact the Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) or the control room, officials said. Contact numbers: 0471-2552056 (DISHA), 0477-2239999 (district collectorate control room) and 0477- 2251650 (district medical officer).