ADVERTISEMENT

Cover pages of Jayarajan’s book burnt

Published - October 26, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A group of workers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) burnt the cover pages of a book by Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee member P. Jayarajan here on Saturday in protest against some references to their party founder Abdul Nasir Maudany in it.

The protest was staged outside the Kerala NGO Union Hall, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the book titled Keralam, Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam (Kerala, Muslim Politics and Political Islam). The police blocked the activists from reaching near the hall. The PDP workers also raised slogans against Mr. Jayarajan.

In the book, the CPI(M) leader had claimed that Mr. Maudany had a key role in radicalising a section of Kerala Muslims after the Babri Masjid demolition. However, the PDP workers pointed out that the claim was baseless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US