Cover pages of Jayarajan’s book burnt

A group of workers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) burnt the cover pages of a book by Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee member P. Jayarajan here on Saturday in protest against some references to their party founder Abdul Nasir Maudany in it.

The protest was staged outside the Kerala NGO Union Hall, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the book titled Keralam, Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam (Kerala, Muslim Politics and Political Islam). The police blocked the activists from reaching near the hall. The PDP workers also raised slogans against Mr. Jayarajan.

In the book, the CPI(M) leader had claimed that Mr. Maudany had a key role in radicalising a section of Kerala Muslims after the Babri Masjid demolition. However, the PDP workers pointed out that the claim was baseless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.