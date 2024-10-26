GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cover pages of Jayarajan’s book burnt

Published - October 26, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A group of workers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) burnt the cover pages of a book by Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee member P. Jayarajan here on Saturday in protest against some references to their party founder Abdul Nasir Maudany in it.

The protest was staged outside the Kerala NGO Union Hall, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the book titled Keralam, Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam (Kerala, Muslim Politics and Political Islam). The police blocked the activists from reaching near the hall. The PDP workers also raised slogans against Mr. Jayarajan.

In the book, the CPI(M) leader had claimed that Mr. Maudany had a key role in radicalising a section of Kerala Muslims after the Babri Masjid demolition. However, the PDP workers pointed out that the claim was baseless.

Published - October 26, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.