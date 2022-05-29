Covaxin instead of Corbevax administered to children, Collector seeks report 

In all, 80 children were administered Covaxin on Saturday

Thrissur District Collector Haritha V. Kumar on Sunday sought a detailed report from the District Medical Officer (DMO) in the incident in which Covaxin was administered to children instead of Corbevax at the Nenmanikkara Family Health Centre.

In all, 80 children were administered Covaxin on Saturday. However, no health issues had been reported in them.

Though the Drug Controller of India has approved the administration of Covaxin and Corbevax for children above the age of 12, children have been given Corbevax so far. Both vaccines are administered intramuscular in an interval of 28 days.

Though both vaccines are allowed for administration to children, doctors contacted the parents of all the children who had been given Covaxin considering their concerns. The District Collector and Nenmanikkara panchayat president T.S. Byju reviewed the situation at the family health centre on Sunday.

“There is no need for concern. In case of any health issues, services of a paediatrician have been made available at the Nenmanikkara Family Health Centre for the next two days,” the Collector said.

Children can also avail themselves of the services at Puthukkad Taluk Hospital, the Thrissur General Hospital and the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, she said.