Courts will function as usual: HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursday scotched the news reports that courts are being closed or summer vacation is being advanced in view of COVID-19 threat saying no such proposal is in the offing.

However, the High Court has directed all the principal district judges to instruct the officers under them that wherever litigants are likely to throng, it is not necessary to follow the regular court procedure. Instead, cases that would not be taken up for trial can be adjourned by notification. In other words, the regular functioning of the court should be continued, the High Court Registrar General said.

The High Court made it clear that the presence of parties should not be insisted unless it is essential for the enforcement of High Court orders or other superior courts.

The mediation and Lok Adalat proceedings need not be taken up during the period of alerts, except for compliance of judicial directions, the High Court ordered.

The district judges have been directed to ensure that the guidelines issued by the Health Department are adhered to in letter and spirit.