Kerala

Courts to function from April 21, 27

Hearing to be held via videoconferencing

Courts in districts that come under the green and orange zones will start functioning on April 21 and 27 respectively. Hearing of cases, however, will be conducted through videoconferencing, said an order issued by the High Court Registrar General.

In Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam, which come under Orange-A, restrictions will be relaxed after April 24 while the restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad, which come under the Orange Zone-B, will be eased partially after April 20. The districts in the green zone — Kottayam and Idukki — will also see relaxation of the restrictions after April 20.

