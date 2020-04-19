Courts to function from April 21, 27

Courts in districts that come under the green and orange zones will start functioning on April 21 and 27 respectively. Hearing of cases, however, will be conducted through videoconferencing, said an order issued by the High Court Registrar General.
In Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam, which come under Orange-A, restrictions will be relaxed after April 24 while the restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad, which come under the Orange Zone-B, will be eased partially after April 20. The districts in the green zone — Kottayam and Idukki — will also see relaxation of the restrictions after April 20.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.