Court’s stance result of planned conspiracy: Siddique

July 07, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KALPETTA

MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T. Siddique has alleged that the stance of the Gujarat High Court in refusing to stay the conviction of former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case was the result of a well-plotted attempt of the ‘wretched fascist forces’ in the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating a protest march and a public meeting organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) here on Friday in protest against the stance of the High Court.

There was nothing to wonder about in the action of the court as the success of the historical Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Mr. Gandhi had triggered panic among ‘fascist forces’, Mr. Siddique alleged.

The verdict was also a result of the political conspiracy of the BJP to destroy anybody who raises a voice against it, he added.

The BJP and the RSS, who were dreaming about a Congress-free India, could not bear the revival of the party through its young leader Mr. Gandhi, he added.

The BJP-led government is a total failure in suppressing the communal violence in Manipur for the past two months, Mr. Siddique alleged, adding that Mr. Gandhi was the lone national leader who visited the State and consoled victims of violence. The court verdict also targeted to destroy the increasing popularity of the Congress leader, he added.

DCC president N.D. Appachan presided over the function.