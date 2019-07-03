Courts cannot interfere in faith: Jacobite Church

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church has said that courts cannot interfere in matters related to faith and belief.
Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Father Sleeba Vattavelil Corepiscopa, priest trustee of the Jacobite Church, told The Hindu that there was no question of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church giving up its control over the parishes.
He claimed that the Jacobite Church was functioning as per the apex court verdict on July 3, 2017.
Father Vattavelil referred to the review petitions pending before the apex court in the Sabarimala case as an example of how courts cannot interfere in matters related to faith.
“However, we respect the courts in the country and have nothing against them,” he said.
Father Vattavelil claimed that the Supreme Court had not accepted the request of the Orthodox faction to provide police protection at the churches in Kattachira and Varikoli.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor