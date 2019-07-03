Courts cannot interfere in faith: Jacobite Church

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church has said that courts cannot interfere in matters related to faith and belief.

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Father Sleeba Vattavelil Corepiscopa, priest trustee of the Jacobite Church, told The Hindu that there was no question of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church giving up its control over the parishes.

He claimed that the Jacobite Church was functioning as per the apex court verdict on July 3, 2017.

Father Vattavelil referred to the review petitions pending before the apex court in the Sabarimala case as an example of how courts cannot interfere in matters related to faith.

“However, we respect the courts in the country and have nothing against them,” he said.

Father Vattavelil claimed that the Supreme Court had not accepted the request of the Orthodox faction to provide police protection at the churches in Kattachira and Varikoli.