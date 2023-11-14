Aluva child rape and murder | Accused deserves the death sentence, says judge

November 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated November 15, 2023 01:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Special Court, which awarded death penalty to Asafak Alam in the Aluva child rape and murder case, said the court would be failing in its duty if the maximum punishment prescribed under the law was not imposed on the accused.

K. Soman, the Special Judge who tried the case, took a detailed assessment into the manner in which the girl was abducted, intoxicated with liquor, raped repeatedly, subjected to carnal intercourse against the order of the nature, and murdered by the convict.

The method adopted by the convict for defacing victim and concealing her dead body revealed the “traits of outrageous criminality in the behaviour of the accused and his premeditated action. The brutal mindset of the highest order is obvious and clear from the facts and circumstances” of the case, the court noted.

The accused, noted the judge, was proved to be involved in a child sexual abuse case in Delhi in 2018, which was even before the victim in the case was born, which indicated his paedophilic nature. The “cruel tendency of the accused and his total disregard to human life is writ large from the manner of attack and the nature of injuries caused to the dead body,” the court felt.

The incident created a trembling effect in the society and upset the collective conscience of the community. This incident was widely discussed in Kerala society as it viewed the case as a threat to a chance for children to play and spend their precious childhood even in the surroundings of their house, the judge noted.

The court upheld the argument of the Special Public Prosecutor G. Mohan Raj that the accused, if permitted to be a part of the society, would be a threat to girl children including those who were yet to be born.

