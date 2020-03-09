Court verdict on Jolly’s bail plea on Thursday

The Kozhikode district sessions court will deliver the verdict in two bail applications moved by Koodathayi serial killings prime accused Jolly Joseph on Thursday.

However, C. Suresh Kumar, First Additional District Judge, who is holding charge of the District and Sessions Court, will hear clarifications from the prosecution on Wednesday based on the arguments that ended last week, special prosecutor N.K. Unnikrishnan said.

Six cases

The Koodathayi killings pertains to six cases in which Jolly Joseph allegedly eliminated members of two branches of the Ponnamattom ancestral family after giving them poison or cyanide-laced food or drink over a period of 14 years.

Mr. Unnkrishnan had argued that granting bail to Jolly, arraigned as an accused in the cases of poisoning to death six persons, would sent a wrong message to society. Besides, it would also be a threat to her life. Already she had tried to end her life while in jail.

The Kasaba police had already registered a case in connection with the suicide attempt. Further, most of the witnesses in the cases relating to killing of Sily, wife of Shaju Zacharias, her second husband, and Sily’s two-year-old daughter Alphine were her relatives.

So Jolly could influence these witnesses if she was out on bail, Mr. Unnikrishnan said.

However, defence lawyer B.A. Aloor, who is representing the prime accused, had argued that there was no need to remand Jolly in prison as the police had filed the chargesheet in all the cases. The police and the jail authorities had cooked up the suicide attempt case, he said.