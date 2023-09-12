HamberMenu
Court to pronounce verdict in ‘GROW’ Vasu case on Wednesday

September 12, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Kunnamangalam will pronounce the verdict in the case involving 93-year-old human rights activist A. Vasu, known as ‘GROW’ Vasu, on Wednesday.

During the last day of the hearing on Tuesday, Mr. Vasu refused to produce any witnesses or evidence in connection with the case, claiming that he was not guilty of the alleged crime.

Mr. Vasu was arrested on July 29 in connection with a protest he had taken part seven years ago against the alleged extra-judicial police killings of eight Maoists.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Mr. Vasu alleged that the case against him was fabricated. He said he had not blocked the road or been part of any conspiracy as alleged but only raised a few slogans as he was a human rights activist. He pointed out that there was no formal complaint that he had blocked the way. He also told the court that the Maoists were not killed in an encounter but through treachery while they were having food.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vasu once again violated the court’s direction not to raise slogans on the court premises. On Tuesday also, he raised slogans and informed the court that he was ready to accept the punishment for raising slogans.

