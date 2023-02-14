Court to pronounce order on plea to examine defiant officials in Thamarassery forest office attack case

February 14, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) will on Wednesday give its verdict on an affidavit moved by the Additional Public Prosecutor to examine three defiant government officials in the Thamarassery forest office attack case.

Judge S.R. Syamlal was to pronounce the order on the affidavit on Monday. But it was adjourned to Wednesday, said court sources.

According to the prosecution, Forest Range Officer Saju Varghese, beat forest officer K. Subramanian, and civil police officer Suresh were key witnesses when protesters unleashed violence and arson at Thamarassery during the agitation against the proposal to implement the Kasturirangan Committee report on Western Ghats, on November 15, 2013.

However, they had repeatedly refused to depose as witnesses in the case. Warrants executed against them failed to yield any positive response. Incidentally, Mr. Varghese was in charge of the Thamarassery forest office when it was set ablaze by miscreants.

Additional Public Prosecutor K. Raihanatha was compelled to take the rare step of filing an affidavit when the court was planning to go ahead with the process of examining the accused under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Several witnesses, including government officials, had turned hostile during the trial. As of now, 26 witnesses have been examined in court.

The case came under government scrutiny, and it had generated public attention after the case diary went missing from the court. The issue of the missing case diary came to light when the witnesses turned hostile during the trial which began on December 1, 2022. A total of 35 persons were named as accused in the case.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has ordered a probe into the suspicious underhand dealings behind the case diary.

Earlier, around 40 cases were registered in connection with arson, destruction of public property, and attack on government officials. However, the Home department had withdrawn several of them, reportedly due to political pressure or citing lack of evidence.