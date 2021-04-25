Court to look into torture charge against Coast Guard

Sri Lankan detenu’s complaint over burns inflicted on body

The Coast Guard has been asked to provide the details of its personnel who were on board the vessel that was involved in the arrest of six Sri Lankans in a recent drug haul off Vizhinjam.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thiruvananthapuram, issued the order on Friday to the Commandant of the Coast Guard to provide the list of the personnel on board the vessel, after a Sri Lankan detenu complained that Coast Guard personnel forced him to lie on a hot iron plate.

Drug haul case

The alleged ill-treatment came to light when the accused in the drug haul case were produced before K. Biju Menon, Additional Sessions Judge 1, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

The judge, who noted the severe burns on the back of the detenu, had directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate to take cognizance of the incident. The judge had also ordered the injuries to be photographed and handed over to the magistrate.

The Sri Lankan complained to the magistrate that a gas stove was lit and placed under the metal sheet which was used to cook chapatis in the vessel. After making him lie on the hot metal sheet, some personnel forced his body to the sheet with their shoe, he alleged. He also complained that the personnel beat him up with iron rods. The court recorded the statement of the detenu, who knew only Sinhalese, with the help of another Sri Lankan and a lawyer. His injuries too were recorded.

The magistrate posted the matter for further enquiry under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code to find out whether a case has to be registered against the alleged accused. The magistrate can also call for a police investigation.

The inquiry will be held to find the veracity of the incident. The detenu, who has been provided legal aid by a lawyer of the District Legal Services Authority, can bring witnesses to the incident to the court to back up his case.

On May 3

After ordering the admission of the detenu in Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, the magistrate has also called for a medical report. The case has been posted for May 3.