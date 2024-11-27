 />

Court to deliver verdict on evidence preservation in ADM case on Dec. 3 

Updated - November 27, 2024 01:40 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur judicial first class magistrate court will pronounce its verdict on December 3 on a petition filed by the family of late Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, seeking preservation of evidence related to his death.

The petition sought the collection and safeguarding of key evidence, including phone call records of the accused and witnesses, CCTV footage from the collectorate and railway station premises, and surveillance footage from the quarters premises.

The family’s legal counsel expressed dissatisfaction with the progress report submitted by the police to the court, claiming that it fell short of expectations. The counsel also hinted at the possibility of requesting that the case be transferred to other investigative agencies if the current probe remained unsatisfactory.

Published - November 27, 2024 01:39 am IST

