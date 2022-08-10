Court suspends witness examination in Madhu lynching case

August 10, 2022 21:17 IST

The SC/ST Special Court at Mannarkkad trying the lynching case of Attappady Madhu suspended the examination of witnesses on Wednesday, following a demand raised by the prosecution for the cancellation of the bail given to the accused.

Witnesses Rajesh, Jayakumar, Saithalavi, Manikandan, Ranjit and Anoop were to be examined on Wednesday. They had appeared to give statements before the court as the court had expedited its trial proceedings following a High Court directive.

The prosecution, however, demanded that the bail given to 12 of the accused should be cancelled as the accused had allegedly influenced the witnesses during their bail period.

The court, however, will hear the prosecution demand for bail cancellation on August 16. The examination of witnesses will resume from August 19.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a man in connection with a complaint of threat filed by Madhu’s family. Shifan, driver of Abbas, who is an accused in the lynching case, was arrested on Wednesday.

Madhu’s mother and sister had complained that Abbas persistently threatened them to withdraw from the case. He reportedly reached Madhu’s house on July 8 and threatened them.