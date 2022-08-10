Kerala

Court suspends witness examination in Madhu lynching case

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD August 10, 2022 21:17 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:17 IST

The SC/ST Special Court at Mannarkkad trying the lynching case of Attappady Madhu suspended the examination of witnesses on Wednesday, following a demand raised by the prosecution for the cancellation of the bail given to the accused.

Witnesses Rajesh, Jayakumar, Saithalavi, Manikandan, Ranjit and Anoop were to be examined on Wednesday. They had appeared to give statements before the court as the court had expedited its trial proceedings following a High Court directive.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The prosecution, however, demanded that the bail given to 12 of the accused should be cancelled as the accused had allegedly influenced the witnesses during their bail period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court, however, will hear the prosecution demand for bail cancellation on August 16. The examination of witnesses will resume from August 19.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a man in connection with a complaint of threat filed by Madhu’s family. Shifan, driver of Abbas, who is an accused in the lynching case, was arrested on Wednesday.

Madhu’s mother and sister had complained that Abbas persistently threatened them to withdraw from the case. He reportedly reached Madhu’s house on July 8 and threatened them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...