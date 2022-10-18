Court summons two people who were ‘excluded’ from chargesheet in 2008 attack case

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 18, 2022 23:02 IST

The Additional District and Sessions Court VI here on Tuesday arraigned two people, who were allegedly willfully excluded by the police from a chargesheet, and ordered them to stand trial in connection with a grievous attack on a person near Nedumangad in 2008.

Judge Vishnu K. issued summons to Shibu of Anad and Ajayan of Aryanad to appear before the court on November 14 when charges will be framed against them.

According to the prosecution led by additional public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, the duo was part of the gang that attacked Balachandran alias Lalu of Anad. He used to work in a toddy shop at Puthenpalam in Nedumangad. The duo, who used to allegedly operate the outlet, had targeted him after he refused to mix spirit in the toddy to reap greater profits.

The gang chopped off two fingers in his right hand and all of his toes in the attack on April 15, 2008. While the victim had provided a statement against those involved from the hospital bed on the third day of the attack, the Nedumangad police allegedly excluded the duo. He accused the police of shielding the perpetrators on account of their political influence.

Having the recording of Mr. Balachandran’s statement, the court ordered the duo to be summoned. Seven people had been initially arraigned in the case.

