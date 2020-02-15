Court summons Ravi Shankar Prasad

A court here on Saturday summoned Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to appear before it in a defamation case filed by Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) took cognisance of the complaint and asked the Minister to appear before it on May 2, Mr. Tharoor’s lawyer told the media.

The MP had in December 2018 filed a defamation case against Mr. Prasad for allegedly making derogatory remarks in connection with his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death.

Mr. Tharoor had earlier sent a legal notice to Mr. Prasad, seeking an ‘unconditional apology’ for calling him a ‘murder accused.’

Mr. Tharoor has stated that the investigation in the Pushkar case had been completed and the Delhi Police had filed a final report before the court, in which he was charge-sheeted under Sections 308 and 498 A of the Indian Penal Code.

“The final report does not state that the death of the deceased was murder,” Tharoor had said