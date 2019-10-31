Court summons District Police Chief

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here has summoned District Police Chief Shiva Vikram to appear before it on Friday seeking clarification on a ‘confidential petition’ that the police chief made for a magisterial inquiry into the encounter killings of four Maoists in the Attappady forests.

Chief Judicial Magistrate T.P. Anil summoned the police chief on Thursday on finding that Mr. Vikram had filed the petition under Section 176 (1a) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Section 176 (1a) stipulates a magisterial investigation in the event of a custodial death.

In custody?

The judge wondered if the Maoists had been in police custody before they were shot dead.

The judge was apparently surprised to find that the prosecutor was not aware of the petition filed by Mr. Vikram. The petition filed on October 30, 2019 was also found to have been predated.

The Supreme Court, in its 16-point guideline issued in 2014 to prevent fake encounter killings by the police in the country, has made magisterial inquiry mandatory in the case of any encounter killing.

The District Police Chief approached the court here seeking the magisterial inquiry on Wednesday.

Prosecutor ignorant

When Justice Anil called the petition in the court on Thursday, Deputy Director of Prosecution in-charge K. Sheeba said she was not aware of it and that the plea had been filed without her knowledge.

The District Police Chief will have to explain why his plea was confidential and why it was predated.