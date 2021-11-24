Court summons Crime Branch DySP in cheating case

Malappuram

24 November 2021 21:33 IST

P.V. Anvar, MLA, accused of swindling money from NRI engineer

Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Rasmi has ordered that Crime Branch DySP P. Vikraman should appear before the court on November 30 in connection with a cheating case involving P.V. Anvar, MLA.

The court observed that the case, in which it was alleged that Mr. Anvar had swindled an NRI engineer of ₹50 lakh by offering partnership in a crusher business in Karnataka, had made little progress in spite of repeated directions by the court.

The court had decided to supervise the case in August this year following an appeal by the complainant, Naduthodi Saleem from Pattarkadavu, Malappuram. The court had also directed the Crime Branch to update it with the investigation progress every week.

It was alleged that Mr. Vikraman was deliberately delaying the case because of Mr. Anvar’s influence. The Crime Branch had told the court that the delay was due to its inability to go to Karnataka because of COVID-19 restrictions there.

However, the court rejected the Crime Branch’s claims as the complainant raised the point that the investigation team had visited Karnataka way back in 2020 and collected evidence.