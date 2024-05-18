GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Court stays suspension of Knanaya Metropolitan

Updated - May 18, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 09:36 pm IST - Kottayam

The Hindu Bureau

A local court in Kottayam on Saturday stayed an order of the Patriarch of Antioch suspending the Metropolitan of the Chingavanam-headquartered Malankara Syrian Knanaya Archdiocese.

The Kottayam Munsiff Court II passed the order on a petition filed by the supporters of Mar Severios Kuriakose Metropolitan. The court posted the case for further hearing on May 25.

An official statement by Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II on Friday said the actions of Mar Severios “amounted to challenging the authority of the Holy Throne of Antioch”. It had earlier stripped Mar Severios of his title of ‘Archbishop and Chief Metropolitan of the Knanaya Archdiocese in India’ after he acted contrary to the orders of the Patriarch of Antioch. He continued anti-Church activities resulting in his suspension, the statement noted.

In a show of support to the Metropolitan, the clergy and believers hit the streets on Saturday. They protested the Patriarch’s decision to suspend him.

Knanaya Samudhaya secretary T.O. Abraham said a meeting of the clergy and believers would be held at the church headquarters at Chingavanam on Sunday at 3 p.m. in support of the Metropolitan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.