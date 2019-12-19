Court stays expulsion of nun

A Catholic nun, who was expelled from her congregation, got an interim relief when a Munsif Court at Mananthavady in Wayanad stayed the decision of the congregation to oust her from a convent at Karakkamala in the district.

Sister Lucy Kalappura of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) under the Karakkamala church of the Syro Malabar diocese, Mananthavady, was expelled on August 7 for ‘‘failing to give a satisfactory explanation’’ for her lifestyle “in violation of rules.”

However, the court on Thursday granted temporary injunction to the expulsion till January 1. In a petition, Sister Lucy requested the court to stay the decision of the congregation. “I had submitted three appeals to the higher church authorities in Vatican to hear my words but, two of them were rejected. Though I had submitted the last appeal to the Supreme Tribunal of the Signatura Apostolica, two months ago, they were yet to consider it,” Sister Lucy told The Hindu.

Moreover, the convent authorities had been trying to expel her from the convent for the past many weeks, she said. “As I was repeatedly being denied justice from the part of the church, I finally approached the court,” Sister Lucy said.

She had recently published a memoir titled “Karthavinte Namathil” and taken part in a street protest by five Catholic nuns against former bishop of Jalandhar diocese in a rape case.

The court would consider the petition again on January 1.