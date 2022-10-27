The Additional District and Sessions Court VII here on Thursday stayed the arrest of Eldhose P. Kunnappillil, MLA, till the final verdict was pronounced on his anticipatory bail plea in the physical assault case registered by the Vanchiyoor police on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman. The survivor had earlier accused him of sexual harassment under a false promise of marriage.
Court stays Eldhose’s arrest
