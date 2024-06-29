GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court stays constitutional amendments by Knanaya Association

Decision follows a petition moved by the regional bishops of the Knanaya community

Published - June 29, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The factional war within the Malankara Syrian Knanaya Archdiocese, highlighted by the suspension of its archbishop by the Patriarch of Antioch, has taken a new turn with the Kottayam Munsiff Court issuing a stay on amendments to the Church’s constitution..

This court’s decision follows a petition moved by the regional bishops of the Knanaya community. Noting that Article 160 of the constitution, which allows for amendments, is subject to the conditions outlined in Section 98, it was held that the stay would be applicable until a final judgment on the case was pronounced.

Retirement age raised

On May 21, the Knanaya Association held a meeting to amend the constitution, setting the retirement age for its regional metropolitans at 75. In this meeting, they accused three regional bishops of misleading the Patriarch and decided to disassociate from them until the archbishop’s suspension is lifted.

Last month, the Patriarch stripped Mar Severios Kuriakose Metropolitan of his title of ‘Archbishop and Chief Metropolitan of the Knanaya Archdiocese in India,’ accusing him of defying the Patriarch’s orders. The Kottayam Munsiff Court, considering a petition by the Chief Metropolitan’s supporters, has already placed a stay on the Patriarch’s decree.

