Court stays arrest of Binoy till July 1

A Mumbai court on Thursday accorded Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, immunity against arrest till July 1 in a case of rape and cheating registered against him on a complaint of a 33-year-old woman by the Oshiwara police on June 13.

Advocate Ashok Gupte appearing for Binoy told The Hindu in Mumbai that “Judge M.H. Shaikh directed the police to not take any coercive action against Mr. Kodiyeri till July 1.”

The Dindoshi court would hear Binoy’s anticipatory bail plea next week. The politically delicate case had riveted public attention in Kerala and put the ruling party on the defensive.

The complainant, a former bar dancer, had deposed that Binoy could harm her and child if accorded bail. She also posited that Binoy was the son of a powerful politician, a former Home Minister, whose party is in power in Kerala.

Submits proof

The court allowed the woman to enlist a private counsel to assist the prosecutor. She also produced e-mail communications detailing the purported relationship with Binoy, including air tickets and tourist visas to join him in Dubai and even cash transactions.

Binoy’s lawyer vehemently opposed the claims of the complainant. He alleged that the “trumped-up case” was the fallout of a failed attempt by the complainant to blackmail Binoy.

The complainant countered the argument stating that his client had sent Binoy a legal notice to provide her and child maintenance and she had made no attempt to blackmail him.

Police charge

The police opposed Binoy’s bail on the ground that they required his custody for questioning and also to conduct a DNA test to verify whether he was the biological parent of the complainant’s child. The prosecution alleged Binoy had not heeded to its summons, remained non-cooperative and incommunicado and his whereabouts were unknown.

The woman had accused Binoy of cheating her into a long-term connubial relationship by promising marriage. She had also claimed that they had a child from the union and Binoy had abandoned them in 2018 pleading inability to provide maintenance.