Court slaps double life term on man who sexually assaulted his step daughter

March 01, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court on Wednesday sentenced a man who had sexually assaulted his 14-year-old step daughter to to double life imprisonment until death.

The convicted person, known as Churutta, had hurled a country bomb at the police before he was caught from Thumba in 2021. In addition to the double life sentence, the POCSO court judge M.B. Shibu handed down rigorous imprisonment for 62 years and a fine of ₹2.5 lakh to the convicted.

The incident happened in 2021. The victim is his wife’s daughter from her first marriage. After making the girl pregnant, he had kidnapped and made her live with him in a house in the Kazhakuttam police station limits. He later went in hiding with her to Thumba after the Kazhakuttam police launched a search operation.

When the Thumba police attempted to arrest him after locating his hiding spot, he escaped after hurling a country bomb at the police party. He was later arrested. Kazhakuttam SHO J.S. Praveen led the investigation and filed the charge sheet. The prosecution was led by Public Prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad.

