Court sets free 2 Arabic college teachers

October 30, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two Arabic college senior teachers were exonerated by a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court here on Monday after it was proven that they had been framed by a student’s family nearly seven years ago.

Husain Mannani, Principal of Jannathul Uloom Arabic College, and Zainuddin Mannani, senior teacher at the college, walked out of the Fast Track Special Court III here after a six-year legal battle.

The clerics had been haunted by a section of the media and been mentioned in a Malayalam film as POCSO accused. They said they suffered a lot of ignominy in the last six years since the family of a student filed a case against them in 2017.

The Palakkad South Police had invited criticism and protest for incriminating them in an incident that allegedly took place at a time when the Mannanis were away from their institution. POCSO court judge T. Sanju set the Mannanis free.

They said they were happy about vindication. They said they had no grouse against anyone.

