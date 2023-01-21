ADVERTISEMENT

Court sentences youth to eight years’ RI for raping minor

January 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court that deals with child abuse cases has sentenced a youth to rigorous imprisonment for eight years and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 for raping a minor girl in an incident that had taken place nearly 10 years ago.

Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan pronounced the judgement against Lal Prakash, 29, of Nettayam in Vattiyurkavu on Saturday. He was sentenced to imprisonment for one year and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 366A (procuration of minor girl) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and imprisonment for seven years, and a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 3 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court ruled the entire fine amount should be given to the survivor as compensation. According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan, the incident had taken place under the Pettah police station limits on May 3, 2013. Lal enticed and kidnapped the survivor, who was then 14 years old, when she was on her way to a tuition centre in Vazhuthacaud. He then confined her in a house in Pullambra in Nedumangad and raped her.

While the police had also arrested another person, identified as Prabhath alias Kochumon, 28, of Thrippadapuram in Attipra, on charges of assisting the prime accused, the prosecution failed to prove his involvement in the case.

The prosecution presented 21 witnesses, 26 documents and 19 materials as evidence. The charge-sheet had been submitted by the then Pettah circle inspector A. Abhilash.

