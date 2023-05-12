Court sentences youth to 7-year RI for raping minor girl

May 12, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Friday sentenced a youth to rigorous imprisonment for seven years and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 for raping a minor girl five years ago.

Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan pronounced the verdict against Shibin, 32, of Bharathannoor, after finding the accused guilty under Section 3(a) (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He will have to undergo further imprisonment for six months if he defaults the payment of fine. The court ordered the fine be given to the survivor as compensation.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the incident occurred on March 26, 2018 when Shibin had been hired to dig a well near the 13-year old survivor’s house. After getting acquainted with the girl, he barged into her house when she was alone and sexually abused her. While he fled from the area after committing the crime, the agonised survivor went to her friend’s house. She, however, did not divulge her traumatic experience. Her family brought her back home after being alerted by her friend.

It was only two years later that she revealed the incident to a gynaecologist whom she consulted in connection with an ailment. The Palode police subsequently registered a case and apprehended the accused.

The prosecution presented 15 witnesses and 18 exhibits during the trial. The case had been investigated by Palode station house officer C.K. Manoj.

