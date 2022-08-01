Kerala

Court sentences man to life for murder of boy

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 01, 2022 23:18 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:18 IST

The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday sentenced one person to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering a 16-year-old boy four years ago.

Judge M.P. Shibu delivered the verdict against Rahul alias Shyju, 42, of Kodumon who was found guilty of murdering Vishnu of Mudapuram. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹25,000.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad, the incident had taken place on May 19, 2018, when Vishnu had gone to cut his hair at a saloon in Sarkara, near Chirayinkeezhu. The victim, who had to wait outside the busy saloon, was attacked by the accused despite having no prior enmity. Rahul struck Vishnu using a crow bar that was used to crack coconuts on his head. Despite being rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, Vishnu’s life could not be saved.

