Court sentences man to double life imprisonment for abusing minor girl

Second double lifer for the accused in a week’s span

Updated - November 05, 2024 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court, which deals with child abuse cases, sentenced a 63-year-old to double life imprisonment for the repeated sexual assault of the nine-year-old granddaughter of his live-in partner on Tuesday.

Special Judge Rekha R., who found 63-year-old Vikraman guilty of the crime, also imposed a fine of ₹60,000.

Last week, the court had sentenced the accused to double life imprisonment in another case relating to the sexual assault of the survivor’s younger sister, aged six years.

According to the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the girls were abused on various occasions in 2020 and 2021 at their grandmother’s home. The girls used to reside with their grandmother since their mother was abroad during the period. Besides subjecting the children to sexual abuse, he also used to show them pornographic content.

The sisters have been residing in a shelter home since the incident came to the attention of the Mangalapuram police that recorded the cases and arrested the perpetrator.

The court, in its verdict, observed that the accused committed repulsive acts when he was residing with the children as their grandfather. He shattered their childhood and did not deserve any leniency. Besides, the age of the accused does not prevent the court from imposing the maximum punishment, considering the heinous nature of his crimes.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:34 pm IST

