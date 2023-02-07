Court sentences man to 7 years’ RI for sexually abusing minor

February 07, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court that deals with child abuse has sentenced a 65-year-old man to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years for having sexually abused a minor girl nine years ago.

Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan found Sundaresan Nair, who hails from the Mannanthala police station limits, guilty under Sections 7 (sexual assault) and 9(m) (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Besides being sentenced to undergo imprisonment, the convict has also been imposed a fine of ₹25,000, a default of which would lead to additional imprisonment for six months.

While the crime had taken place on January 1, 2014, when the survivor was nine years old and in Class 3, it took six years for her to report the traumatic incident. She realised she had been subjected to sexual abuse after watching an awareness video on sexual violence that was screened in her school a year later. However, she revealed her plight only during a counselling session in Class 12. The accused was subsequently arrested on January 23, 2020.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the incident took place when the survivor used to reside with her maternal grandparents, while her parents and brother lived elsewhere. On the particular day, her grandfather was hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. With her grandmother tending to the patient in the hospital, the survivor was left at Sundaresan’s house nearby.

While the accused too had accompanied the aged couple to the hospital, he returned home and lay down near the survivor who had slept with his wife. Despite efforts made by the child to resist his advances, he subjected her to sexual abuse unbeknownst to his wife.

Mannanthala Inspector G.P. Sajukumar was the investigation officer of the case. The prosecution had submitted 27 exhibits and produced 22 witnesses during the trial.