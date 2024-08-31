Court sentences history-sheeter to 86 years of rigorous imprisonment for serial child abuse

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court, which deals with child abuse cases, sentenced Ratheesh Kumar alias Lathi Ratheesh to 86 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹75,000.

The 41-year-old history-sheeter was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl for over four years.

Special Judge Rekha R. convicted him for multiple offences under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including Sections 4 and 6 (penetrative sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault on a child more than once and below 12 years), Sections 8 and 10 (sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault on a child more than once and below 12 years).

He was also found guilty of kidnapping (Section 363) and criminal intimidation (Section 506) under the Indian Penal Code.

The convict, who has a history of around 10 criminal cases, will serve his sentences concurrently. The default of the payment of fines would lead to additional imprisonment for 19 months. The court ruled that the fine amount should be paid to the survivor as compensation.

The prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., established that the child had been subjected to sexual abuse since 2015 when she was nine years old. The incidents had taken place under the Peroorkada police station limits.

The accused assaulted her for the first time when she had gone to his terrace while playing a game of ‘hide-and-seek’ with her brother. He went on to sexually abuse her in various locations during the period and threatened the child to keep her ordeal a secret. He had also abducted her in his car while she was sent to purchase provisions.

The truth came to light when the perpetrator tasked her with stealing candles from a shop in Peroorkada. On getting caught by the staff at the shop, the child revealed information about the offender. While Ratheesh managed to flee the area, the police managed to identify and trace his whereabouts on the basis of his call detail records.

The prosecution examined 33 witnesses, and presented 40 documents and two exhibits. The case had been investigated by Peroorkada Inspector V. Saijunath.