Court sentences 58-year-old to RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

April 19, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Wednesday sentenced a 58-year-old to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for five years and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl three years ago.

Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan found Christopher of Adimalathura to be guilty of the crime that took place on November 4, 2020. He was punished under Section 9(m) (aggravated sexual assault on a child below 12 years) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A failure to pay the fine would lead to additional imprisonment of three months. The fine should be handed over to the survivor as compensation, the court ruled.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the incident had occurred under the Vizhinjam police limits. Christopher, a driver, lured the survivor and her cousin while they were on their way to a nursery. Claiming to be a friend of the survivor’s father, he took them to his house where he sexually assaulted the child after asking her cousin to wait in another room.

The prosecution presented 17 witnesses and 17 documents. Aloysius and K.L. Sampath, who were both sub-inspectors of the Vizhinjam police station, investigated the case.