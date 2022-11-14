Court sentences 11 RSS workers to RI for life for Narayanan Nair’s murder

November 14, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST

Nair was killed as he tried to resist an attempt by the gang to kill his son, an SFI activist

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Sessions Court, Neyyattinkara, sentenced 11 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) found guilty of the murder of a Municipal corporation employee, Narayanan Nair of Vellarada, in 2013, to rigorous imprisonment for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, Kavitha Gangadharan, found the gang had stormed Nair’s house on November 5 to kill his son, Sivaprasad, a Students Federation of India (SFI) activist. The gang felled Nair when he attempted to resist the armed intrusion.

The convicted persons are Rajesh, 47; Prasad Kumar, 35; Girish Kumar, 41; Premkumar, 36; Arunkumar alias Anthappan, 36; Baiju, 42; Anil, 32; Ajayan alias Unni, 33; Sajikumar, 43, Binukumar, 43 and Girish alias Anikuttan, 48.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The prime accused, Rajesh, is the State general secretary of the BMS Transport Employees Sangh.

Sivaprasad, his brother, Gopakumar, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activist, and their mother, Girija, were injured in the attack.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

The police said the RSS had targeted Sivaprasad to avenge the attack on a Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) worker in the locality. Sivaprasad was a degree student at the time of his father’s murder.

Nair’s killing had triggered widespread CPI(M)-RSS violence in the suburban locality, with miscreants attacking several houses in the neighbourhood and setting at least two on fire. The tit-for-tat attacks prompted the district administration to impose a curfew in the locality for several days.

The court conducted the trial under heavy police security. Accounts of survivors of the attack, including a neighbour who had rushed to the aid of Nair’s family, stood in good stead for the prosecution. The police also seized the murder weapons and blood-stained clothes worn by the suspect at the time of the crime.

S. Anil Kumar, J. Johnson and V. T. Rasith, all Dy.SPs. and Circle Inspectors, J. Mohandas and Ajith Kumar, Sub Inspector Balachandran and Assistant Sub Inspector Krishnankutty investigated and charge-sheeted the case. The police produced 45 persons as witnesses. It submitted 23 objects, including machetes and swords, as material evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US